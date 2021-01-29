Looking for a luxury gift that will cost you less but do more for the community? Stephanie Domurat visits the Goodwill Boutique store Goodwill on 10th to learn about some of their incredible finds that also support our community.
For more information about the Goodwill Boutique locations or their new app coming out on February 14th, visit https://meetgoodwill.org/ and https://meetgoodwill.org/nytch/
