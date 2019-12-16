Are you still searching for that perfect gift? Shop local! We found a charming new spot in NE Portland filled with some of the best locally made items in town. Molly Riehl stops by Cupboard Goods to hear how its owner is living up to her motto, “Shop well, give well, live well.”
To learn more about Cupboard Goods: https://www.shopcupboardgoods.com/
To learn more about Knot and Fern: https://www.instagram.com/knotandfern/
