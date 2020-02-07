It may be the Rose City, but did you know February isn’t the season for roses here in Portland? Zero-waste florist Lynsea Coy of Coy & Co. joins Molly Riehl live, sharing her ideas for locally grown bouquets this Valentine’s Day.
To learn more about Coy & Co.: https://coycopdx.com/
To follow Coy & Co. on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coy_and_co/
