A group has come together in Hillsboro to spread some love and positivity to passersby. Cindy Cosenzo with AgeCelebration started the public art project that’s showcasing more than 100 signs of “LOVE” across the city. It’s meant to bring some joy to the community and bring awareness to non-profit organizations during the pandemic. For more information on how you can get involved visit https://www.facebook.com/agecelebration
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 dead, 4 other injured in Gresham crash; traffic blocked
- Oregon elections director fired after he details problems
- Gov. Brown adds more counties – Baker, Clackamas, Union, Washington – to 2-week COVID-19 pause list
- Brown, Inslee and Newsom issue recommended 14-day travel quarantine for West Coast
- Tornado touches down in St. Helens; damage reported to home, two other buildings
- Gov. Brown announces COVID-19 ‘freeze’ for two weeks: Businesses, activities to be limited or closed across Oregon
- Major storm headed for Pacific Northwest
- Health officials urge Washingtonians not to gather for Thanksgiving
- Gov. Brown announces 2-week pause in five Oregon counties following recording-breaking days of COVID-19 cases
- Oregon’s daily count of new COVID-19 cases tops 1,000 for the first time
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.