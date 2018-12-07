Want to enjoy your next glass of wine in an underground cave? Northeast Portland has a place where you can do just that. Les Caves is a cozy, little wine bar, perfect for this time of year. It doesn’t hurt that the wine is pretty fantastic, too. MORE’s Molly Riehl takes a look at Les Caves.
To learn more about Les Caves and the wines there: http://lescavespdx.com/
