Sinda Karklina doesn’t just make ceramics. The Portland artist makes ceramics with personality. With Sissy Moon Ceramics, Sinda offers a modern way for customers to find a nostalgic connection with her clay things. MORE’s Molly Riehl stops by her studio to hear the story behind her functional works of art.
To follow Sissy Moon Ceramics on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sissy.moon/
To learn more about tomorrow’s event at NW Marine Artworks: https://www.facebook.com/events/1036122866777038/
