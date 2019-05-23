From puppy preschool to adult dog obedience classes, Sit Stay Fit has something for dogs of all ages and breeds. It also offers boarding and pet supplies. Stephanie Kralevich stopped by Sit Stay Fit's new location in Multnomah Village with her new puppy from the Oregon Humane Society to get some dog training tips from a certified professional dog trainer.
