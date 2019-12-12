The Waiting Room is ready to indulge your holiday spirit with their second annual winter pop-up, North(west) Pole, Ski Lodge Edition. Every Friday and Saturday in December from 4pm to closing, The Waiting Room is serving up some cabin fever with winter inspired seasonal food and beverages. Stephanie Domurat stops by to show you what to expect.
Ski Lodge Edition Winter Pop-up Features Seasonal Cocktails
