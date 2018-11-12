There are many reasons why someone – or some dog – becomes Instafamous. For Leroy, the scruffy mutt behind the account Life with Leroy, it’s all about being a “good boy.” MORE’s Molly Riehl met with Leroy, his owner Leah and his brother Rooney to learn more about life with the Instafamous dog.
To follow along on Leroy and Rooney’s adventures: https://www.instagram.com/lifewithleroy/?hl=en
