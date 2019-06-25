Jacobsen Salt Co.’s Bee Local Honey recently built four bee hives on the rooftop of the Canopy Portland Pearl District with plans to harvest honey that’s unlike any honey you’ve had before. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the hotel to learn more about the process and get up-close-and-personal with some truly busy bees.
To learn more about Canopy by Hilton Portland Pearl District: https://canopy3.hilton.com/en/hotels/oregon/canopy-by-hilton-portland-pearl-district-PDXPEPY/index.html
To learn more about Jacobsen & Co.’s Bee Local Honey: https://jacobsensalt.com/collections/bee-local-honey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.