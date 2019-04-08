Sometimes, accidents can lead to beautiful things. That is literally the case for one local military veteran, who’s turning spilled coffee into works of art. MORE’s Molly Riehl met up with Jon Norquist to learn more about Coffee on Canvas.

To see more of Jon’s art: https://www.coffeeoncanvas.com/

To learn more about Art 2 End Homelessness: https://www.coffeeoncanvas.com/art2endhomelessness

