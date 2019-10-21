It’s not Halloween without ghosts and stories of haunted houses. Stephanie met up with Rocky Smith, a historian and paranormal investigator who runs “Haunted Oregon City”. He tells us about the rich, deep history in Oregon’s oldest town and why it has so much potential for ghosts and spirits. Rocky offers four different types of tours and some are kid-friendly. To learn more about his tours, visit the website: http://www.nwghosttours.com
Spirits and Ghosts in Oregon’s Oldest City
