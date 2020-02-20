A look at Portland Japanese Garden’s latest exhibition honoring the lives lost at the end of WW2.

Portland Japanese Garden honors the 75th anniversary of the end of WW2 with exhibitions meant to inspire hope and healing for humanity. The Garden is calling 2020 its “Year of Peace”, featuring exhibitions aimed at inspiring conversations and thoughtful reflection on the past. Stephanie Domurat visits Portland Japanese Garden to learn more from the organization’s curator. For more information, visit https://japanesegarden.org/events/spirits-rising/

