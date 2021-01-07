https://squirrelrefuge.org/

Last year’s wildfire season in Oregon and Washington was devastating, not only for people, but also the wildlife who lost their habitats. One rehabilitation center in Southwest Washington says they saw a big increase in injured or abandoned animals following the fires and is now working to help them recover and return to the wild. But it’s not new for Michael Bacon, Executive Director of the Squirrel Refuge, who has helped hundreds of small mammals find a new lease on life.  For more information, visit https://squirrelrefuge.org/

