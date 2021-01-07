Last year’s wildfire season in Oregon and Washington was devastating, not only for people, but also the wildlife who lost their habitats. One rehabilitation center in Southwest Washington says they saw a big increase in injured or abandoned animals following the fires and is now working to help them recover and return to the wild. But it’s not new for Michael Bacon, Executive Director of the Squirrel Refuge, who has helped hundreds of small mammals find a new lease on life. For more information, visit https://squirrelrefuge.org/
Squirrel Refuge provides healing and respite for small mammals in Washington
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- 'This was an MMA cage match': Aggressive squirrels attacking people in New York
- OSP releases sketch of girl whose remains were found near Lincoln County rest area
- Clackamas Co. businesses reopen at high-risk guidelines ignore extreme-risk designation
- Police ID suspects involved in armed NE Portland marijuana dispensary robbery
- Pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol in bid to overturn election
- Missing Yakima girl found safe in Nevada; Amber Alert canceled
- Riot declared during New Year’s Eve violence in downtown Portland, PPB reports several objects thrown at officers
- Sherwood High School teacher arrested in Portland, facing charges including encouraging child sexual abuse
- Greta Thunberg celebrates her 18th birthday with a snarky tweet
- Court docs: Woman assaulted passenger on plane at PDX after victim's children kicked her seat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.