Silverton Boutique Nursery, Stamen & Pistil, is partnering with The Oregon Garden to raise funds for The Oregon Garden Foundation.
You will now be able to shop a wide variety of Stamen & Pistil greenery, house plants, pots, and garden-inspired decor at the visitor's center gift shop, and each purchase made will go to support the fund.
MORE's Spencer Thomas got the chance to catch up with Heather Desmarteau-Fast, Owner of the boutique plant nursery, to learn about her business and the unique tie she has to the non-profit that sparked the partnership.
The Oregon Garden is open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for more information, click here.
