Story: From the incredible Arts and Culture - to the Food and Outdoors, it seems there just isn’t enough time to really take in all that Portland has to offer. So, in this New in Town, Stephanie Domurat is giving you the chance to get out and about on a Portland city tour. Wildwood Adventures took her around the Rose city, with a closer look into the history of some of the most iconic spots. Wildwood Adventures also offers several tours outside of city limits, those include a Columbia Gorge tour and a Waterfalls tour. For more information, go to https://www.wildwoodtours.com/
Stephanie Continues Her Portland City Tour in New in Town
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.