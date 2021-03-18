Stephanie Kralevich speaks with Brent Jaffe, president of Multnomah Medical Clinic, about the latest breakthrough technology in the treatment of E.D. Jaffe says acoustic wave therapy is a non-invasive, drug-free solution to a medical issue that affects about 50 percent of men older than 50.
Stephanie Kralevich speaks with Brent Jaffe of Multnomah Medical Clinic about acoustic wave therapy, a non-invasive treatment for E.D.
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- VIDEO: Zoom hearing abruptly ends when court realizes suspect is in same home as victim of alleged assault
- Major fire at ethanol fuel facility under control in Cornelius, residents allowed to return home
- DA: Portland protest suspect caused damage in Wells Fargo Center, punched officer in the head
- OHA announces new outdoor entertainment capacity limits; 239 more COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths reported statewide
- Gov. Brown issues executive order to reopen all Oregon public schools for in-person learning by April 19
- Here's why your stimulus payment may still be pending
- Portland man charged with attempted murder, police recover five AR-15 rifles during search
- Deadly airplane crash that killed 3, injured 1 caught on Ring doorbell camera
- 13 people arrested, over 100 detained following march in Pearl District
- Sheriff: Body of woman missing since Feb. 5 recovered from Henry Hagg Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.