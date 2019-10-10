Free of all sounds and lights, Stephanie visits The Float Shoppe in Northwest Portland and tries out the experience of floating for herself. The natural therapy has gained popularity in recent years for its ability to bring you back to calm and relieve stress, anxiety and pain. Stephanie got the chance to use the float tank and experience sensory deprivation, with no sounds or light, just a large tub of water and 1,000 pounds of Epsom salt. To learn more about The Float Shoppe, go to http://floatshoppe.com
Stephanie tries sensory deprivation therapy at The Float Shoppe
