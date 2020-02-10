Whether you’re new in to or a long-time Portlander, our series spotlights some iconic destinations in the Rose City. Stephanie Domurat visits Bollywood Theater to learn about its market, restaurant and family-style meals from Chef Caroline Crawley. She also gives us the recipe and a lesson in making their popular beet dish. For more information about cooking classes and family-style meals, visit https://www.churchgatestationpdx.com/.
