Stephanie continues her series New in Town, showing you some of the city’s most treasured spots. This week, she takes on Kim’s suggestion and heads to Helvetia Tavern. The pub has been serving up delicious burgers for more than 70 years. But, it’s not just the food people that has stood the test of time. Stephanie interviews the owner to learn more about the colorful ceiling, excellent service, and cozy charm that keeps people coming back.
Stephanie visits Helvetia Tavern for New in Town
