Stephanie continues her series New in Town with Andy Carson’s suggestion to head to St. Honore Boulangerie. Learn all about the bakery in Portland that takes you to the French countryside and gives you a taste of the provincial paradise of pastries. Watch as she interviews the Head Baker, Dominique Geulin to learn all about the bakery he says is his dream come true. Plus, learn all about French baking and the simple ingredients that deliver delicious results.
Chouquettes or Pâte à Choux
2 ¼ cups (540 g) water
12 TBS (180 g) butter
2 TBS + ¾ tsp (30 g) sugar
1 ½ tsp (10 g) salt
2 ¼ cups (300 g) flour
8 ea. eggs
In a pot melt the butter and water together. Add in the sugar and salt as the mixture is coming up to a boil. Once the mixture is at a full boil take it off the heat and add in all the flour and stir until the flour is mixed in. Put it back on the heat and continue cooking over a medium heat stirring the mixture the whole time. Cook until the paste is smooth about 5 minutes.
Take off the heat and let mixture cool in a bowl until your hand can comfortably stay on the bottom of the bowl. Then slowly add the eggs in 2 at a time, making sure to mix thoroughly before adding the next addition of eggs. Add the eggs until the mixture is loose enough to slowly run off the spoon when the batter is dropped back into the bowl.
Pipe in the shape of round balls, sprinkle with confectionary rock sugar and bake in a hot oven 400° F until the color is an even golden brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.