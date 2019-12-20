Tens of thousands of people flock to Portland to visit The Grotto each year, and Stephanie Domurat takes you there in this week’s New In Town. The 62-acre shrine offers a place of peace and prayer to people of all religious and non-religious backgrounds with its beautiful gardens, city views and chapel. Its biggest event of the year, the Christmas Festival of Lights also serves as the world’s largest Christmas choir festival and boasts more than 2 million Christmas lights. The Christmas Festival of Lights runs nightly through December 30th, except Christmas Day. For more information, https://thegrotto.org/christmas-festival-of-lights/
Stephanie visits The Grotto in New In Town
