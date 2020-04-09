Want to help feed those in need? It’s as easy as buying a bottle of wine. The Stoller Wine Group is known for its wine, but in this time of crisis, it’s also working to keep people in our area fed.
Now through May, a portion of proceeds from Stoller Wine Group brands will benefit Meals on Wheels and Botanist. Those brands include Stoller Family Estate, Chehalem Winery, Chemistry and Canned Oregon.
For more information: https://www.stollerfamilyestate.com/blog/the-importance-of-service/
