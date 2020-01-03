It’s no secret that Portland is home to lots of craft breweries, but now its distilleries are making a splash. Stephanie Domurat visits Stone Barn Brandyworks in Portland’s Southeast District. Meet the local couple who works to capture their love for Oregon’s fruit and nuts with their liqueurs. Plus, learn how they make their well-known nocino using walnuts grown here in the Rose City. https://www.stonebarnbrandyworks.com/
Stone Barn Brandyworks celebrates Oregon’s harvest
