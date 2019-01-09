Northern California is still reeling from the devastation of last year’s Camp Fire in Butte County. In response to the devastation, Sierra Nevada started brewing an IPA, donating 100 percent of sales to its Camp Fire Relief Fund and asked other breweries to do the same. Portland’s own StormBreaker Brewing is one of nearly 1,500 participants. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by StormBreaker’s new location in St. Johns to hear more about the effort.
To learn more about the Resilience Butte County Proud IPA: https://sierranevada.com/resilience-butte-county-proud-ipa
