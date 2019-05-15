A good cocktail should never be out of reach. That’s the opinion of a new local company called Straightaway, which is in the business of bottling up premade craft cocktails for your effortless enjoyment. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the new tasting room on SE Hawthorne to learn more with co-owner Cy Cain.
To learn more about Straightaway: https://www.straightawaycocktails.com/
To learn more about Lintik Week: https://bit.ly/2Hns7X2
