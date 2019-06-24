We are all born with pure love inside – that’s the idea at the heart of a new, local company called Sugarlump. The Sugarlump itself is an adorable plush cube that holds kindness cards, inspiring kids and adults alike to do random acts of kindness. MORE’s Molly Riehl met up with the kindness crew – the women behind Sugarlump – to hear how they’re making kindness the new, big craze.
To learn more about Sugarlump: https://www.sugarlumpsurprise.com/
To follow Sugarlump’s adventure in kindness on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sugarlump_surprise/
