When you go wine tasting, are you the type to use terms like “legs,” “tannins” and “fruit forward,” or do you prefer to quietly sip your vino in fear of sounding stupid? Either way, we found a class for you. Molly Riehl met up with the folks behind Sunday School Wine to hear how they’re making wine education fun and approachable.
To learn more about Sunday School Wine: https://www.sundayschoolwine.com/
To learn more about the Alt Wine Festival: https://www.altwinefest.com/
