Sunshine Noodles Pop-up makes a comeback with the help of one Mississippi Ave cocktail bar

The owner of Sunshine Noodles Pop-up Bar, Diane Lam, is bringing happiness back into the kitchen after losing her job to the pandemic, all thanks to Psychic Bar.
The two popular sites are now teaming up as one to bring a whole new experience to Psychic Bars current location on North Mississippi Ave in Portland. Lam and her team are cooking up Cambodian style food using the bars kitchen and outdoor space for all to enjoy.
Lam says she isn’t sure how long the partnership will continue for but she is, “embracing living in the moment and taking things month by month.”
Sunshine Noodles is open for outdoor seating or takeout on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.