Super Hero Mama’s founder talks to More about how she’s working to empower women Posted 2 hrs ago Posted 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lisa Virtue started “Super Hero Mama’s” during the pandemic as a way to inspire and celebrate women. She created “boxes” filled with products made by women-owned businesses. More info: https://superheromamas.com/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mama Lisa Virtue Woman Commerce Hero Founder Product Box Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesGov. Brown, state health officials release next phase of Oregon's COVID-19 vaccination plan‘When does it end?’: Restaurant owner boards up windows ahead of planned rally in NW PortlandLake Oswego business owner shocked by $97K bill for loan he didn't receive: 'I have no idea who, what and where'California man shot and killed while visiting Portland for funeralBaby found alive in trash canSheriff: Man arrested in Oregon in major fraud investigation spanning multiple states, involving fake nonprofit organizations13 killed when semitruck hits SUV carrying 25 people in California near US-Mexico borderVictims identified after deadly shooting at SE Portland barOregon City woman thwarts suspected scammer going door-to-door pretending to work for PGEProvidence study: COVID-19 antibodies detected in breast milk after vaccination Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.