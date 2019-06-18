One of Portland’s most popular restaurants is marking a huge milestone this year. Departure turns 10, and Chef Gregory Gourdet is ready to celebrate! Chef Gregory joins Molly Riehl live in studio to talk about the anniversary party Departure is hosting this Friday.
To learn more about the celebration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/departures-10-year-anniversary-party-tickets-62618626999
