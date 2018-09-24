Want to surprise your friend for a birthday, anniversary or just because? Well, put a bird on it - a flock of birds. A local company is helping keep Portland weird by pulling off playful, pretty pranks. MORE's Molly Riehl is going on a flocking adventure with one of the owners of Think Pink.
For more information on Think Pink Flamingo Flocking:https://thinkpinkflamingoflocking.webs.com/
