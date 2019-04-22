Today is Earth Day, but one local entrepreneur celebrates the planet every day of the year, one sustainable outfit at a time. MORE’s Molly Riehl met up with the creator of The Sustainable Fashion Forum, Brittany Sierra, ahead of this weekend’s annual convention.
Brittany’s recommendations for local, sustainable designers and boutiques:
- Altar
- Sarah Bergman
- One Imaginary Girl
- Myriam Marcela
- Vava Lingerie
- Laurs Kemp
- Seven Sisters
- Ecovibe
- Ferocious Love
- Veil & Valor
To learn more about The Sustainable Fashion Forum: https://www.thesustainablefashionforum.com/
