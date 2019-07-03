Captain Molly takes on the high seas (Willamette River) with Portland Electric Boat Company

There are many ways to enjoy Portland, but how often do you get to take in the beauty of the Rose City from the water? We found one of the most charming and environmentally friendly ways to do it. MORE’s Molly Riehl hitched a river ride with the folks behind the Portland Electric Boat Company to learn more.

To learn more about the Portland Electric Boat Company: https://www.portlandelectricboatcompany.com/

