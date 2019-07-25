Do you have plans this weekend? Sunday, one of Portland’s most talented chefs is making his delicious food and literally taking it to the streets. Molly Riehl stopped by Urdaneta to hear how Chef Javier Canteras is celebrating three years of sharing his Basque heritage with the Rose City.
To learn more about Sunday’s Basque Supper Club Dinner: http://www.urdanetapdx.com/tickets
