Taryn X Philip owner, Donna Knight shows us how she’s keeping shoppers at her local boutique – safe! Taryn X Philip owner, Donna Knight shows us how she’s keeping shoppers at her local boutique – safe! Posted 40 min ago Posted 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Taryn X Philip owner, Donna Knight shows us how she’s keeping shoppers at her local boutique – safe! Link: https://tarynphilip.com/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donna Knight Taryn X Philip Shopper Commerce Safe Boutique Owner Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMan wanted for assaulting driver near downtown Portland protest turns himself inCOVID: Oregonians can apply for $500 state stimulus checkDeputies: Man at 'Recall Kate Brown' booth assaulted in Happy Valley, suspect said they should work to recall Trump'We couldn't believe it': 20-year-old woman pronounced dead found breathing at funeral homeMan hospitalized in downtown Portland attack caught on camera: ‘They wouldn’t let me get up’'They were looking for a fight': Woman describes Sunday night attack in downtown PortlandSheriff's office: 5-year-old girl reported missing in Douglas County found safeWATCH: Georgia teachers go viral with music video about online learning'Guess who's moving?' Texas mother of two gets insensitive eviction noticeAll $500 Oregon stimulus checks for COVID-19 relief have been claimed Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.