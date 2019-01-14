Last year, Yelp named Portland one of the most dog-friendly cities in the country. One local hotel takes that friendliness to a fancy new level. MORE’s Molly Riehl spent an afternoon at Hotel deLuxe for the furriest tea party we’ve ever seen.
Hotel deLuxe’s Afternoon Tea takes place every Wednesday through Sunday.
For more information: https://www.hoteldeluxeportland.com/offers/
To follow our furry friends on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/rustyrodas/?hl=en
https://www.instagram.com/pardonthyfrench/?hl=en
