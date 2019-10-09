Make-A-Wish Oregon’s annual Wish Ball is this Friday, and it’s an event fit for royalty. This year, the organization invited a special guest. Earlier this year, Clementine wished to be a princess. Molly Riehl sits down for tea with Clementine to talk about how her wish was granted and how you can celebrate with her on Friday.
To learn more about Wish Ball: www.oregon.wish.org/WishBall
