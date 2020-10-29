Tender Loving Empire has rolled out their new Snail Mail Subscription that encourages you to get back in touch with your favorite pen pal.
Sign up for a package of three or six greeting cards per month, and Tender Loving Empire will send you everything you need from there: adorable cards created by independent artists, envelopes, stamps, and a seal sticker too!
To learn more, click here.
