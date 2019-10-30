Tender Loving Empire has embodied Portland’s creative community for the past twelve years supporting more than 500 local artists, musicians and makers. And now, they’re giving Portlanders a new way to wear their love for the Rose City on their sleeve! The store is launching a new line called, Genuine Portland Articles, and they’re inviting you to participate. Stephanie Domurat went to the store to learn more about the inspiration behind the line and how you can get involved. For more information about the launch party on November 15th and their contest to win a $1,000 shopping spree, head tohttps://tenderlovingempire.com/
Tender Loving Empire Launches New Clothing Line
