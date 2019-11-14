Winemaker Barnaby Tuttle once lived for punk rock music and today he’s found a way to keep that spirit alive through his wines. The East Portland winery sources its grapes from the cooler climates of Oregon and Washington and makes them into German and Alsace-style wines like Riesling and Gewürztraminer. Stephanie Domurat visited Teutonic Wine Company to learn more about how Barnaby uses long-time techniques of Germany and France with regional grapes to offer wines that are uniquely local and worldly at once. He also keeps his music love alive by offering community music nights and a tasting room featuring murals of some of the greatest jazz and blues musicians of our time. For more information, visit https://teutonicwines.com/
