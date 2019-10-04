If you’re looking for a good laugh this weekend, you’ll find it at Harvey’s Comedy Club. Harvey’s is hosting the star-studded Portland Comedy Festival through October 5. One of the stars is Mark Brazill, comedian and creator of the hit series, “That ‘70s Show.” Mark joins Molly and Stephanie live in studio to talk about his career and the festival.
For festival and ticket information: https://www.theportlandcomedyfestival.com/?fbclid=IwAR0bGVSFtcqjk8ze1_KcZHn9DQpdIL24zUE2839dE9lu3tkfMx_c7M9M7ho
