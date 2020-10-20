The 3rd annual ‘SOCKTOBER: Feets & Seats’ event is back, giving socks and underwear to locals in need ahead of winter

(KPTV) - As the colder months settle in, the need for warmer clothing for people living on the streets grows, and while socks and underwear are among the most requested, they’re the least donated.
Three years ago, Greystar, a global leader in rental housing, set out to help people in need by fundraising socks and underwear, and donating them to multiple organizations in need.
MORE’S Spencer Thomas caught up with Greystars, Samantha Kochanasz, and Development Director of the Clackamas Service Center, Krista Harper, about how effective these donations will be and how the event is succeeding in a contact free format.
If you want to be a part of the change, click here.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.