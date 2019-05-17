In 2013, during the 9th season of “The Bachelorette,” Oregonians cheered along as Desiree Hartsock fell in love with McMinnville's own Chris Siegfried. Six years, a wedding, one dog and two kids later, the Siegfrieds are now officially Portland residents. They spoke with Molly Riehl about lo…

In 2013, during the 9th season of “The Bachelorette,” Oregonians cheered along as Desiree Hartsock fell in love with McMinnville’s own Chris Siegfried. Six years, a wedding, one dog and two kids later, the Siegfrieds are now officially Portland residents. They spoke with Molly Riehl about love and life in the Rose City.

To learn more about “Zen Came Love”: https://www.rivalworld.com/brands/desiree-and-chris-siegfried

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.