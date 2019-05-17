In 2013, during the 9th season of “The Bachelorette,” Oregonians cheered along as Desiree Hartsock fell in love with McMinnville’s own Chris Siegfried. Six years, a wedding, one dog and two kids later, the Siegfrieds are now officially Portland residents. They spoke with Molly Riehl about love and life in the Rose City.
To learn more about “Zen Came Love”: https://www.rivalworld.com/brands/desiree-and-chris-siegfried
