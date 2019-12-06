Oregon is full of the most beautiful outdoor destinations, perfect for a wedding or celebration. But with that comes the potential for problems when it comes to prepping for your big day. After more than a decade working in the wedding industry in Oregon, one woman decided it was time to find a way to bring the luxury and comfort of an indoor dressing room to the open space of the outdoors. Stephanie Domurat shows you The Beauty Truck ready to ride to destinations in Oregon and Washington. For more information, visit https://beautytruckpdx.com/
The Beauty Truck Delivers a Little Spot with Big Pretty
