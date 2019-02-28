Did you know the pioneers of American-made craft sake are right here in Oregon? SakéOne, based in Forest Grove, is working to make the Japanese alcohol more mainstream, and it’s doing that with canned sake. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the craft sake brewery to learn more.
To learn more about SakéOne: https://sakeone.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.