Did you know the pioneers of American-made craft sake are right here in Oregon? SakéOne, based in Forest Grove, is working to make the Japanese alcohol more mainstream, and it’s doing that with canned sake. MORE’s Molly Riehl stopped by the craft sake brewery to learn more.

To learn more about SakéOne: https://sakeone.com/

