The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year – but they’re also the most expensive. The Budget Mom, Kumiko Love, says there are things you can do to reduce your spending and get ahead for next year. She recommends making gifts in bulk and opt out of gift exchanges with a suggestion to spend time together instead. Stephanie Domurat interviews her for more tips on getting or staying out of debt. She also breaks down the best way to get budget your spending and get ahead for next year.
The Budget Mom gives money-saving tips for the holiday season
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
