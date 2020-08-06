The Coronavirus pandemic inspires sustainable solutions for Willamette Valley Vineyard using UVC light

Willamette Valley Vineyard, recently installed a special band of UV light called UVC light treatment, into their HVAC systems to protect their customers and employees from the coronavirus. Oregon Winemakers are now learning that UVC can be used to control powdery mildew in their vineyards.
Jim Bernau, Founder of Willamette Valley Vineyard, says that the special light produces no side effects to the environment but other farming techniques call for fungicides.
Bernau decided to team up with the USDA, Oregon State University, Cornell and Washington State University to further study the benefits behind using UVC light and how it effectively kills the powdery mildew when the fungus’ defenses are down at night.
We got an inside look at how the experimental machine works at Willamette Valley Vineyard.
