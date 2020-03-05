The five-time Tony-winning play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” opens at the Armory on Friday, March 6th. Stephanie Domurat interviews the star of the show, Jamie Sanders, who plays Christopher in the performance. He tells us what it’s like playing the lead and what audiences can expect from Portland Center Stage.  For more information, visit https://www.pcs.org/curious

