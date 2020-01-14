Stephanie Domurat interviews local business leaders in The Dalles as they’ve been named a finalist on the hit show, Small Business Revolution. The Dalles is now in the running to win a $500,000 makeover. The show gives a transformation to small towns in America by revitalizing their downtown and small businesses. To vote and learn more, head tohttps://www.thedallesmainstreet.org/small-business-revolution-1
The Dalles is in the running to win $500,000
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.